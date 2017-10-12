Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas has confirmed he’s heading Down Under to join the cast of ‘Neighbours’.
Last month, it was reported that Ryan was Ramsey Street-bound, and would be playing the part of Raphael Humphreys in the Aussie soap, a year after stepping down from his role in ‘Corrie’.
He’s now confirmed this to be the case, and it sounds like his “loner” character’s arrival in ‘Neighbours’ is to coincide with the beginning of a “dark” era for the usually cheerful soap.
Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett commented: “With his good looks and Corrie years under his belt, Ryan is the perfect handsome devil. His arrival in Erinsborough marks the start of darker times for a particular Ramsay St favourite.
“Prepare to be gripped.”
Ryan added: “I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I’d like to play this part…I spoke to the producer and found out more – it was very different from anything I’d played before – it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me.
“It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to start filming.”
Ryan is best known for his portrayal of Jason Grimshaw in ‘Corrie’, a role he played for 16 years until making the decision to bow out last year.
Since leaving the ITV soap, he’s made an appearance on the reality show ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’, where he met his now-girlfriend, former ‘TOWIE’ star Lucy Mecklenburgh.
His first ‘Neighbours’ scenes are set to air “early next year”.