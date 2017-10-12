Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas has confirmed he’s heading Down Under to join the cast of ‘Neighbours’.

Last month, it was reported that Ryan was Ramsey Street-bound, and would be playing the part of Raphael Humphreys in the Aussie soap, a year after stepping down from his role in ‘Corrie’.

He’s now confirmed this to be the case, and it sounds like his “loner” character’s arrival in ‘Neighbours’ is to coincide with the beginning of a “dark” era for the usually cheerful soap.