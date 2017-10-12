All Sections
    12/10/2017 12:27 BST | Updated 13/10/2017 11:48 BST

    'Neighbours' Spoilers: Ryan Thomas Swaps 'Coronation Street' For New Soap Role

    His mysterious character kicks off a dark new storyline for the soap.

    Former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas has confirmed he’s heading Down Under to join the cast of ‘Neighbours’.

    Last month, it was reported that Ryan was Ramsey Street-bound, and would be playing the part of Raphael Humphreys in the Aussie soap, a year after stepping down from his role in ‘Corrie’.

    He’s now confirmed this to be the case, and it sounds like his “loner” character’s arrival in ‘Neighbours’ is to coincide with the beginning of a “dark” era for the usually cheerful soap.

    Channel 5
    Ryan Thomas on the set of 'Neighbours'

    Channel 5’s Commissioning Editor Greg Barnett commented: “With his good looks and Corrie years under his belt, Ryan is the perfect handsome devil. His arrival in Erinsborough marks the start of darker times for a particular Ramsay St favourite.

    “Prepare to be gripped.”

    Ryan added: “I was on holiday with my daughter when I got a phone call from my agent asking if I’d like to play this part…I spoke to the producer and found out more – it was very different from anything I’d played before – it was quite a deep, dark story, that really interested me.

    “It’s a new challenge and I can’t wait to start filming.”

    Ryan is best known for his portrayal of Jason Grimshaw in ‘Corrie’, a role he played for 16 years until making the decision to bow out last year.

    ITV/REX/Shutterstock
    In character in 'Corrie'

    Since leaving the ITV soap, he’s made an appearance on the reality show ‘Celebrity Island With Bear Grylls’, where he met his now-girlfriend, former ‘TOWIE’ star Lucy Mecklenburgh.

    His first ‘Neighbours’ scenes are set to air “early next year”.

