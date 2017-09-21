Ryanair Pilots Reject 'Sticking Plaster' Bonuses After Airline Asks Them To Work Extra Shifts

Ryanair pilots have rejected a significant cash bonus to work extra shifts after the budget airline was forced to ground thousands of flights over staff shortages, instead demanding new contracts and better working conditions.

According to Reuters, the company offered pilots a bonus of up to €12,000 (£10,587) for an additional 10 days work on the condition they would remain with the airline for another year, saying this would avoid further cancellations.

Ryanair faced a barrage of fury from passengers after it announced on Saturday that it would be cancelling up to 50 flights a day until the end of October because it had “messed up” pilots’ holidays.

However, in a letter seen by the BBC - which has also been circulated on social media - pilot representatives from 30 of the company’s European bases rejected the offer, suggesting their own solution to “keep our planes in the air”.