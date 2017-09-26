A designer accused of murder following the discovery of charred human remains in a garden sobbed in court and shouted repeatedly: “J’ai rien fait” - I haven’t done anything.

Sabrina Kouider, 34, became emotional and incoherent when she appeared at the Old Bailey alongside her partner Ouissem Medouni, 40 on Tuesday.

The pair, both of Wimbledon Park Road, Wandsworth, south London, are charged with murdering a person unknown on or before September 20.

An unidentified body was discovered in the back garden of a house in Southfields, south-west London, last Wednesday afternoon.

Police have been unable to tell the age or gender of the victim because the body was so badly burned.

However, the deceased has been named in reports as French nanny Sophie Lionnet, who is said to have worked for Kouider.

The defendants appeared before Judge Nicholas Hilliard QC via video link from prison for a brief hearing to set a timetable for the case.