A “very high” air pollution alert has been issued for London for the first time by mayor Sadiq Khan.

The alert comes as swathes of the UK are suffering from very high and high levels of air pollution in the still, cold weather.

Khan had earlier issued pollution alerts at Tube stations, bus stops and roadsides.

Northern Ireland, London, the South East and Eastern regions are experiencing very high levels of pollutants known as particulate matter, or PMs, which come from sources such as traffic emissions, in particular diesel engines, the latest data from the Environment Department’s (Defra) UK Air website shows.

With the pollutants failing to disperse in the still, settled conditions, all other regions of England except for the North East are suffering from high levels of air pollution, the data shows. South Wales is also experiencing high levels of pollution.