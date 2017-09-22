Sadiq Khan has told Londoners they should be angry with Uber over the fact that the service has been banned from the capital - not Transport for London.

The Mayor of London’s comments come after both he and London’s transport agency faced a barrage of fury over the shock decision to revoke Uber’s operating licence in the capital.

TfL concluded today that Uber was not “fit and proper to hold a private hire operator licence”, with the current licence set to expire on September 30.

The decision follows a series of allegations about exploitation and poor worker conditions, as well as claims of sexual assault by drivers.

The ruling means that the ride-hailing app will no longer be able to offer services within the M25, despite the firm claiming that 3.5 million Londoners regularly use the service.

As many as 40,000 Uber drivers could also lose their jobs over the decision.