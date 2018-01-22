Gary Oldman may have just added another gong to his collection this awards season, but not everyone is happy about it.
The actor picked up the prize for Outstanding Performance From A Male Actor at Sunday (21 January) night’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, although many felt it should have gone to Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.
Gary, who won the award for his role as Winston Churchill in the film ‘Darkest Hour’, subsequently faced a backlash from many Twitter users:
However, many of Gary’s fans were overjoyed to see his talent recognised:
Timothee has won wide-spread praise for his portrayal of Elio Perlman in ‘Call Me By Your Name’, but was also faced defeat by Gary in the same category at the Golden Globes earlier this month.
During his SAG Awards acceptance speech, Gary became emotional, saying: “Thank you, SAG-AFTRA for this tremendous honor. I am honestly and truly thrilled and overjoyed to be in this room tonight, not only with my amazing fellow nominees, but my friends and peers.
“There are giants of acting in this room tonight. Two of them share my table: Geoffrey Rush and Richard Jenkins.
“Robert DeNiro, Morgan Freeman and of course the extraordinary, my old sparring partner, Denzel Washington.
“They are telling me to wrap up and that very sad music seems to follow me everywhere, so I will just say this, that Churchill reminds us we make a living by what we get, but we make a life by what we give and you have given enormously tonight and I am so deeply, deeply honoured and proud to receive this magnificent award. God bless you all, thank you!”