Gary Oldman may have just added another gong to his collection this awards season, but not everyone is happy about it.

The actor picked up the prize for Outstanding Performance From A Male Actor at Sunday (21 January) night’s Screen Actor’s Guild Awards, although many felt it should have gone to Call Me By Your Name’s Timothee Chalamet.

Gary, who won the award for his role as Winston Churchill in the film ‘Darkest Hour’, subsequently faced a backlash from many Twitter users: