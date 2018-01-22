Awards season continued apace on Sunday (21 January) night, as Hollywood played host to the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The stars came out in force for the event, which was held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Before the ceremony kicked off, the likes of Allison Janney, Nicole Kidman, Lupita Nyong’o, Morgan Freeman, Margot Robbie, Timothee Chalamet and Susan Sarandon descended on the red carpet, where they met fans, spoke to press and posed for photographs.

While this month’s Golden Globes saw the stars wear black in support of the Time’s Up movement, this event was a much more colourful one, although some still wore pins to show their solidarity.

Check out all the best SAG Awards red carpet snaps below...