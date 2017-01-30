Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ might have missed one of its stars on the red carpet of Sunday night’s SAG Awards, as she was looking rather different.
Actress Shannon Purser, who plays Barb in the Netflix series, ditched her character’s trademark frumpy blouse and glasses, for a stunning floor-length, off-the-shoulder black gown.
One word: wow.
Despite only appearing in two episodes, Barb became an instant favourite of fans of the supernatural drama.
But if you’re one of them, and hoping she’ll be making an appearance in the eagerly-anticipated second season of the show, we have bad news.
Actor David Harbour - who plays Chief Jim Hopper - told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon that Barb won’t feature.
“The Internet rage over Barb, like who knew? Shannon is amazing, but the character’s in like two episodes, barely.
“And the internet rage at Chief Hopper over not caring about Barb, I’m sorry. I have a little boy I have to save!
“I can assure you, if you think Barb is coming back, she’s fully dead”.
He could be bluffing of course, in a bid to keep the new series spoiler-free, and we really hope he is.
See all the red carpet looks from this year’s SAG Awards in the gallery below...
