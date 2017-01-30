All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    30/01/2017 12:15 GMT

    ‘Stranger Things’ Barb Actress Shannon Purser Ditches Her Character’s Frumpy Look for Something A Little More Glam On The SAG Awards Red Carpet

    Barb, is that you?

    Fans of ‘Stranger Things’ might have missed one of its stars on the red carpet of Sunday night’s SAG Awards, as she was looking rather different.

    Actress Shannon Purser, who plays Barb in the Netflix series, ditched her character’s trademark frumpy blouse and glasses, for a stunning floor-length, off-the-shoulder black gown.

    Lester Cohen via Getty Images
    Shannon Purser

    One word: wow.

    Despite only appearing in two episodes, Barb became an instant favourite of fans of the supernatural drama.

    Netflix
    Shannon, as we're used to seeing her, playing Barb in 'Stranger Things'.

    But if you’re one of them, and hoping she’ll be making an appearance in the eagerly-anticipated second season of the show, we have bad news.

    Actor David Harbour - who plays Chief Jim Hopper -  told US chat show host Jimmy Fallon that Barb won’t feature.

    Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

    “The Internet rage over Barb, like who knew? Shannon is amazing, but the character’s in like two episodes, barely.

    “And the internet rage at Chief Hopper over not caring about Barb, I’m sorry. I have a little boy I have to save!

    “I can assure you, if you think Barb is coming back, she’s fully dead”.

    He could be bluffing of course, in a bid to keep the new series spoiler-free, and we really hope he is.

    See all the red carpet looks from this year’s SAG Awards in the gallery below...

    READ MORE:

    • Natalie Portman
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Felicity Huffman
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Viola Davis
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Kerry Washington
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Brie Larson
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Meryl Streep
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kaley Cuoco
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Kaley Cuoco
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Emily Blunt
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Kirsten Dunst
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Maisie Williams
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Rashida Jones
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Janelle Monae
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Shannon Purser
      Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    • Amy Adams
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Kate Hudson
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Emma Stone
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Amanda Peet
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Maureen McGovern
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Octavia Spencer
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Tracee Ellis Ross
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Claire Foy
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Sofia Vergara
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Yara Shahidi
      David Livingston via Getty Images
    • Michelle Williams
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Michelle Dockery
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    • Naomie Harris
      Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images
    • Nicole Kidman
      Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    • Sophie Turner
      David Crotty via Getty Images
    MORE: uk celebrityukfilmstranger thingstransformationsSAG AwardsScreen Actors Guild Awardsshannon purser

    Conversations