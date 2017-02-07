This stunning creation is Sailing Yacht A. She was commissioned as a £363m present from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko to Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko.

At a mammoth 468ft-long she’s also one of the most futuristic superyachts ever built.

Created by renowned boat builders Nobiskrug, the sail-assisted yacht contains state-of-the-art technology in just about every corner you can find.

She was designed by Phillipe Starck and boasts three enormous carbon masts with the central mast rising higher than Big Ben.

According to Nobiskrug each of those masts, constructed in Portsmouth, are now the largest and strongest freestanding composite structures in the world.

That central mast is so large in fact that it actually houses a tiny room.