This stunning creation is Sailing Yacht A. She was commissioned as a £363m present from Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko to Russian billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko.
At a mammoth 468ft-long she’s also one of the most futuristic superyachts ever built.
Created by renowned boat builders Nobiskrug, the sail-assisted yacht contains state-of-the-art technology in just about every corner you can find.
She was designed by Phillipe Starck and boasts three enormous carbon masts with the central mast rising higher than Big Ben.
According to Nobiskrug each of those masts, constructed in Portsmouth, are now the largest and strongest freestanding composite structures in the world.
That central mast is so large in fact that it actually houses a tiny room.
Each gigantic mast is then controlled via a central control panel which also happens to be a huge sheet of touch-sensitive glass. Think Star Trek and you’re not far off.
Hailed as “one of the most visionary projects Nobiskrug has ever been involved in” by Managing Director, Holger Kahl, the superyacht has been designed to push the boundaries of engineering and design in luxury vessels.
In fact Melnichenko plans to actually make some of his money back just through the commercial use of the technologies that have been developed specifically for his creation.
With eight floors, Sailing Yacht A also features a helipad, swimming pool and a 2 tonne underwater observation pod which should give visitors a pretty astonishing view of the sea.
This is actually the second futuristic motoryacht that Melnichenko owns, you see he’s also the proud owner of the £240m Motor Yacht A, another incredible creation by designer Phillipe Starck.
Of course one of Starck’s most famous creations was the Venus, a $100m superyacht designed in partnership with Steve Jobs for him and his family.
Sadly Jobs passed away before Venus was finished but she is still owned by the Jobs estate.