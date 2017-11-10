Sainsbury’s has announced it will be updating its toilets in stores across the UK to make them dementia and stoma-friendly. The move will see ‘way out’ signs attached to doors to help people with dementia find the exit and toilet cubicles will be fitted with a shelf and a hook to cater to the needs of customers living with a stoma. The inclusive toilets will be installed in all Sainsbury’s stores by March 2018. One person who is delighted by the change is Angela Clayton-Turner, whose husband has dementia. She said: “I have been talking about the difficulty my husband had finding his way out of public toilets for some years. “I am absolutely over the moon that Sainsbury’s has taken this problem on board. Hopefully where Sainsbury’s leads, other organisations will follow.”

Sainsburys Angela Clayton-Turner (right) pictured with Clive Proctor, property specifications and standards manager at Sainsbury’s (left).

There are 850,000 people with dementia in the UK and it’s estimated that 300,000 live with Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis. People living with the latter conditions, as well as bowel cancer, often need a stoma bag which collects bodily waste through an opening made in the side of the abdomen. Emptying stoma bags can prove extremely difficult without the right facilities. Caroline Richards, an ostomy campaigner living with a stoma, previously explained in a blog post on HuffPost UK just how troublesome it can be. “Going to the toilet with a stoma means that I need enough space to be able to change my bag without having an accident,” she wrote. “It means having some kind of clean surface that I am able to use all the accessories I need to change my bag. It means having somewhere to hang my clothes and luggage so that they don’t get soiled.” Caroline, and many others, have been forced to kneel on toilet floors to change their stoma bags in the past. And if the toilets aren’t clean, this can prove to be a horrendous experience.