Housing Secretary Fails To Spend £72m Affordable Homes Cash Despite UK-Wide Crisis

Housing Secretary Sajid Javid was forced to “surrender” £72m in affordable homes cash as it was deemed “no longer required” this year.

Javid has admitted a total of £817m of the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government’s (MHCLG) budget is being sent back to the Treasury as his department had failed to spend the cash.

In an “explanatory memo”, Javid, who had housing added to his communities and local government brief in January, admitted the £817m of was no longer needed in 2017/18.

The unspent cash includes:

£65m for London, where housing pressures are most acute

£329m for the Government’s flagship ‘starter homes’ programme for first-time buyers

It comes amid a UK-wide housing crisis and after ministers failed to deliver any of 200,000 new starter homes pledged in 2015.

At £70,000 subsidy per unit, the £72m slice could have built more than 1,000 social rented homes – double the number of government-backed social rented homes built the previous year.