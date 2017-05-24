The 22-year-old was born in Manchester on New Year’s Eve 1994 to Libyan parents who had fled to the UK after becoming opponents of Gaddafi.

The family initially lived in London before moving to Manchester where they resided in the Whalley Range area, which became famous after schoolgirls Zahra and Salma Halane left home and fled to Syria in 2015.

A group of Gaddafi dissidents, who were members of the outlawed Libyan Islamic Fighting Group (LIFG), lived within close proximity to Abedi, the Telegraph reported.

Abedi’s father reportedly used to call the prayer at the Manchester Islamic Centre, also known as Didsbury Mosque, and his older brother, Ismail, had been a tutor at the mosque’s Koran school. Ismail, 23, was arrested near a Morrisons in Chorlton on Tuesday.

A trustee at the mosque told the Press Association it was likely Abedi had also attended there.

Fawaz Haffar described the mosque as moderate, modern and liberal, but Mohammed Saeed El-Saeiti, the local imam, told the Daily Telegraph he remembers Abedi as a dangerous extremist.