People Can't Cope With How This Butcher Handles His Meat

Meet Nusret Gökçe, a handsome and incredibly swarve Turkish butcher, who has made hearts melt across the world wide web.

The pony-tailed, moustachioed gent has already got a legion of more than one million Instagram followers, but a recent video of his meat-chopping ways has gone viral.

He quickly became a meme, earning himself the name #Saltbae due to the magnificent way he sprinkles salt on the hunk of meat.

Behold.

Ottoman steak 🔪 A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on Jan 7, 2017 at 2:44am PST

The video, which has been viewed more than three million times (and counting).

Many have called for a new saltbae emoji, which imitates his ridiculous salt-sprinkling technique.

His new fans include Bruno Mars, who tweeted his admiration.

These vegan girls must be feeling proper left out after all this salt babe stuff ....so #saltbae pic.twitter.com/FJGlkA8bvX — AAAAAHHHA (@7_concept1) January 9, 2017

I know #saltbae's foreplay game is immaculate. — The Kitchenista (@MissAngelaDavis) January 7, 2017