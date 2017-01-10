LIFESTYLE

People Can't Cope With How This Butcher Handles His Meat

Sassy AF.

10/01/2017 16:48 | Updated 7 hours ago
Brogan Driscoll Senior Lifestyle Editor of The Huffington Post UK

Meet Nusret Gökçe, a handsome and incredibly swarve Turkish butcher, who has made hearts melt across the world wide web.

The pony-tailed, moustachioed gent has already got a legion of more than one million Instagram followers, but a recent video of his meat-chopping ways has gone viral.

He quickly became a meme, earning himself the name #Saltbae due to the magnificent way he sprinkles salt on the hunk of meat.

Behold.

Ottoman steak 🔪

A video posted by nusr_et (@nusr_et) on

The video, which has been viewed more than three million times (and counting).

Many have called for a new saltbae emoji, which imitates his ridiculous salt-sprinkling technique.

His new fans include Bruno Mars, who tweeted his admiration.

More:

Uk Comedy Men
Suggest a correction
Comments
People Can't Cope With How This Butcher Handles His Meat

CONVERSATIONS