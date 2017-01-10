People Can't Cope With How This Butcher Handles His Meat

Meet Nusret Gökçe, a handsome and incredibly swarve Turkish butcher, who has made hearts melt across the world wide web.
The pony-tailed, moustachioed gent has already got a legion of more than one million Instagram followers, but a recent video of his meat-chopping ways has gone viral.
He quickly became a meme, earning himself the name #Saltbae due to the magnificent way he sprinkles salt on the hunk of meat.
Behold.
The video, which has been viewed more than three million times (and counting).
Many have called for a new saltbae emoji, which imitates his ridiculous salt-sprinkling technique.
His new fans include Bruno Mars, who tweeted his admiration.
