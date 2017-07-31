Sam Shepard has died at the age of 73, his family have confirmed today (Monday 31 July).

The actor and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright died at his Kentucky home on Thursday (20 July).

Marion Curtis/StarPix/REX/Shutterstock Sam in 2013

A spokesperson for the family has stated that the case of death was complications due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, commonly known as ALS, reports the New York Times.

A number of fans, including many famous faces, have rushed to pay tribute to the star:

Sam Shepard. A legend. Rest in peace. — Emile Hirsch (@EmileHirsch) July 31, 2017

Rest with the angels, Sam Shepard. My condolences to all that loved him. https://t.co/EmkNymyohG — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

We're deeply saddened to hear that writer and actor Sam Shepard has passed away https://t.co/s1JIIGrAkd pic.twitter.com/wQoGPBBui0 — BFI (@BFI) July 31, 2017

What was really exciting about Sam Shepard's work to a young actor: he was steeped in rock music, the American West, movies, even sci-fi — Bill Corbett (@BillCorbett) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard (1943-2017) pic.twitter.com/ejzQMjm6OQ — The Film Society (@FilmLinc) July 31, 2017

Sam was a prolific writer, penning over 40 plays alongside short story collections and essays, while his acting in 1983 film ‘The Right Stuff’ earned him a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination.

His film career began back in 1978, when he starred opposite Richard Gere in ‘Days Of Heaven’ and the first play he published, titled ‘Cowboys’, came out over a decade earlier in 1964.

Sam’s more recent film and television appearances include ‘Ithica’ and Netflix’s ‘Bloodline’.

