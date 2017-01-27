Time for some new ‘Netflix and still very chilly’ titles for February. The global streaming service will be offering up these brand new titles next month... Santa Clarita Diet - (3 Feb 2017)

Joel (Timothy Olyphant) and Sheila (Drew Barrymore) are husband and wife realtors leading vaguely discontented lives in the L.A. suburb of Santa Clarita with their teenaged daughter Abby, until Sheila goes through a dramatic change sending their lives down a road of death and destruction...but in a good way. Abstract: The Art of Design (10 Feb 2017)

This Netflix original docu-series, takes you beyond blueprints and computers into the art and science of design, showcasing great designers from every discipline whose work shapes our world. Go inside the minds of the world’s greatest designers. David Brent: Life on the Road (10 Feb 2017)

When audiences were first introduced to Brent, the self-proclaimed “Friend first, boss second. Probably an entertainer third” dreamed of becoming a rock superstar. Twelve years on, Brent is now a traveling salesman chasing the dream with his band, ‘Foregone Conclusion’. Assembling a group of session musicians who are just in it for the money, and a talented rapper Dom (Ben Bailey Smith) in an attempt to gain street cred, Brent cashes in his pension and takes unpaid leave in pursuit of his dream and one last shot at fame and fortune. You Me Her (10 Feb 2017)

Married couple Jack and Emma tries to spice up their sex life by hiring an escort, but they both end up falling for her. Girlfriend’s Day (14 Feb 2017)

In a city where greeting card writers are celebrated like movie stars, romance writer Ray Wentworth (Bob Odenkirk) used to be the king. In trying to recapture the feelings that once made him the greatest, he gets entangled in a web of murder and deceit as writers vie to create the perfect card for a new holiday: Girlfriend’s Day. Chef’s Table: Season 3 (17 Feb 2017)

Featuring six of the world’s most renowned international chefs, and offers viewers the opportunity to go inside the lives and kitchens of these culinary talents.