Police have confirmed the number of people killed in the London Bridge terror attacks has risen from seven to eight. The toll includes two Australians, three people from France, one Canadian, one Spaniard and one British victim, illustrating the truly cosmopolitan nature of England’s capital city. Ignacio Echeverria The latest victim is understood to be Madrid banker Ignacio Echeverria, who was last seen lying on a pavement on Saturday after using a skateboard to protect a woman who was being attacked by one of the knife-wielding terrorists.

Ignacio Echeverría atacó a los terroristas para intentar salvar a una mujer. Está en el cielo con su inseparable monopatín #héroeespañol pic.twitter.com/qqtOiCAJbS — Isabel Durán (@IsabelDuran_) June 6, 2017

The 39-year-old, who lived in Poplar, east London, was returning from a skate park and was not thought to have been carrying ID on him at the time. The delay on identifying his body drew strong criticism from Spanish Interior Minister Juan Ignacio Zoido, who said: “Especially during a terrorist attack, the victims and their relatives have to be well taken care of.” According to Spanish media, relatives were told of his death by Spanish ambassador Carlos Bastarreche after his family flew to London. Isabel Duran wrote on Twitter: “Ignacio Echeverria attacked the terrorists to try to save a woman. He is in heaven with his inseparable skateboard.” Xavier Thomas The body of missing 45-year-old Xavier Thomas, who had not been seen since the London Bridge terror attacks on Saturday night, has been recovered from the Thames near Limehouse. The Frenchman was walking south on the bridge with his girlfriend Christine Delcros when the van ploughed into pedestrians. It is believed he was struck and thrown into the river. Delcros remains seriously injured in hospital with a shattered pelvis.

Sara Zelenak Nanny Sara Zelenak, 21, from Brisbane, is one of two Australians who lost their lives in the attacks. Zelenak’s mother Julie Wallace confirmed the news on Wednesday. Writing on Facebook, she said: “Sara Zelenak is confirmed dead, they found her body and DNA confirmed. Thank you for all the overwhelming love and support from everyone.” A statement from her family said they were: “deeply saddened at the tragic loss of our beautiful daughter.”

Facebook Sara Zelenak has been confirmed as another fatality

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said he had spoken to the families of both Boden and Zelenak after confirmation of the deaths. Kirsty Boden Kirsty Boden, 28, was from south Australia and had lived and worked as a nurse in London for some time. Her family have paid tribute to her bravery as she ran into danger to help others.

PA Wire/PA Images Kirsty Boden

In a statement they said: “As she ran towards danger, in an effort to help people on the bridge, Kirsty sadly lost her life. “We are so proud of Kirsty’s brave actions, which demonstrate how selfless, caring and heroic she was, not only on that night, but throughout all of her life.” James McMullan McMullan, from Hackney, east London, has been named as being among the victims, with his sister Melissa McMullan saying his bank card had been found on a body at the scene.

James McMullan James McMullan

McMullan had been drinking with friends at the Barrowboy and Banker pub but was said to have gone outside for a cigarette around the time the terrorists crashed their van and began their attack on foot. The 32-year-old’s father, Simon McMullan, told how his “exceptional” son was working on a web-based business to “revolutionise education”, a business he would now carry on in his son’s honour. Christine Archibald Canadian Christine Archibald worked in a homeless shelter in Calgary before moving to the UK to be with her partner, Tyler Ferguson. The 30-year-old died in her fiance’s arms after being struck by the attackers’ van.

Christine Archibald Christine Archibald

In the wake of Archibald’s death people are honouring her by carrying out volunteer work and tributes are being left under the hashtag #ChrissySentMe. Sebastien Belanger Frenchman Sebastien Belanger has been confirmed as having lost his life in the attacks. The chef worked at the Coq d’Argent restaurant in London’s Bank area.

Facebook Sebastien Belanger, pictured with his girlfriend Gerda Bennet

In a statement, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister of Foreign Affairs, wrote: “It was with great sadness that I learned that one of the French, formerly missing, has been identified among the deceased and I offer my condolences to the family of our compatriot.” The 36-year-old, who lived in Leytonstone, had been watching a football match in the Barrowboy and Banker and was walking to another bar when the attack unfolded. Alexandre Pigeard The 27-year-old French waiter who worked at Boro Bistro died after he was stabbed in the neck.

Alexandre Pigeard