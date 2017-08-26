Sarah Harding has been crowned the winner of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’.

The former Girls Aloud star beat Amelia Lily to triumph in Friday (25 August) night’s live final.

Tim P. Whitby via Getty Images Sarah Harding is the new 'Celebrity Big Brother' champ

Model Jemma Lucy finished fifth, while Sarah’s love interest Chad Johnson was first out of the house, coming sixth overall.

PA Wire/PA Images Amelia Lily finished in second place

Speaking to host Emma Willis during her winner’s interview, Sarah was in shock, especially as she had received regular boos and chants of ‘Get Sarah out!’ during the series’ evictions.

“I’m in shock. Its been a bit of a tough ride,” she said. “I was so out of my comfort zone, so many big personalities.

“I needed a new chapter and start afresh. I just thought what better way to get out of my comfort zone and to show the viewers at home I’m just a normal girl. I’ve gone through a whole spectrum of emotions.”

PA Wire/PA Images Sarah received just five per cent more of the final vote than Amelia

She also spoke about her romance with Chad, admitting she sees a future with him.

She explained: “I was in a short team relationship, I was dating somebody. We found some common ground and started hanging around together, he became my best friend in the house, he has been my rock. I had to make a difficult decision.

“We’ve been through the mill together, it’s like we’ve known each other for months and months. We are going to see what happens, I would definitely like a future with Chad.”

PA Wire/PA Images Both Sarah and Chad admitted they have a future together

Chad echoed Sarah’s sentiments during his eviction interview, telling Emma: “The thing with Sarah, with her it happened naturally. Hanging out with her things happened over time. It grew and grew with me and her.

“I hope things will keep going, we’ll go on a holiday.”

