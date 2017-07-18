Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest shoe collection will soon be available to shop on Amazon Fashion.

SJP - who unveiled her debut footwear range back in 2014 - will make her autumn/winter collection available to shop from October 2017.

The range - which includes an array of new and signature style pumps, heels and boots - will also include three exclusive colours of ‘Dash’, ‘Flirt’ and ‘Wink’ for Amazon shoppers.