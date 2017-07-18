All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    18/07/2017 00:02 BST

    Amazon Fashion 2017: Sarah Jessica Parker Announces Launch Date For New Shoe Collection

    Will you ‘Dash’, ‘Flirt’ or ‘Wink’?

    Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest shoe collection will soon be available to shop on Amazon Fashion.

    SJP - who unveiled her debut footwear range back in 2014 - will make her autumn/winter collection available to shop from October 2017. 

    The range - which includes an array of new and signature style pumps, heels and boots - will also include three exclusive colours of ‘Dash’, ‘Flirt’ and ‘Wink’ for Amazon shoppers. 

    Amazon Fashion / Sarah Jessica Parker

    And SJP fans who buy a pair in one of the exclusive shades will get a dust bag personally signed by Sarah Jessica Parker.

    SJP - who’s well-respected in the style stakes and regularly attends New York Fashion Week - became known for her personal style after starring as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit TV show Sex And The City.

    Victor VIRGILE via Getty Images
    Sarah Jessica Parker at the Calvin Klein Collection Autumn Winter 2017-2018 fashion show during New York Fashion Week on February 10, 2017 in New York City.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionFashionCelebritiesAmazonShoesSarah Jessica Parker

    Conversations