Sarah Jessica Parker’s latest shoe collection will soon be available to shop on Amazon Fashion.
SJP - who unveiled her debut footwear range back in 2014 - will make her autumn/winter collection available to shop from October 2017.
The range - which includes an array of new and signature style pumps, heels and boots - will also include three exclusive colours of ‘Dash’, ‘Flirt’ and ‘Wink’ for Amazon shoppers.
And SJP fans who buy a pair in one of the exclusive shades will get a dust bag personally signed by Sarah Jessica Parker.
SJP - who’s well-respected in the style stakes and regularly attends New York Fashion Week - became known for her personal style after starring as Carrie Bradshaw in the hit TV show Sex And The City.