'Saturday Kitchen' Host Matt Tebbutt Apologises After On-Air Swear

One of the cookery show’s guests let out an accidental swear during a tense moment involving meringue on Saturday’s (15 April) episode.

‘Saturday Kitchen’ host Matt Tebbutt was forced to apologise after a swear word was broadcast.

Guest Mich Turner was helping Matt create a mouth-watering meringue sponge cake, when he ran out of icing.

After he darted across the kitchen to pick up another icing back, one of the other guests sat at the table waiting to sample his dish, could he heard saying: “Oh shit”.

While it wasn’t acknowledged at the time, Matt later apologised.

“And all sincere apologies for the bad language just then,” he said, as he blow-torched the top of the meringue.

“Just so you know. Big apologies.”