Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

    • NEWS
    20/07/2017 14:20 BST

    Saturday Night Live Writer Replies To Donald Trump's Tweets Like They're Texts And It's Brilliant

    'Sorry just seeing this'.

    Ever noticed something strange about President Donald Trump’s tweets? Probably.

    Josh Patten, a writer for US TV show Saturday Night Live, recently came to the realisation that many of them read like text messages, warranting a friendly reply.

    So he began responding to Trump’s tweets as if they were direct messages from the President to him, and the results are hilarious - especially because many of them don’t seem that odd.

    The pair have had quite the (unknowing) chat online.

    They’ve talked about food

    They’ve laughed

    Made plans

    Shared facts about themselves

    Travel tips

    And sent the classic ‘oops sorry I missed this’

    You’ll never read Trump’s tweets in the same way again.

