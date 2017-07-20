Ever noticed something strange about President Donald Trump’s tweets? Probably.
Josh Patten, a writer for US TV show Saturday Night Live, recently came to the realisation that many of them read like text messages, warranting a friendly reply.
So he began responding to Trump’s tweets as if they were direct messages from the President to him, and the results are hilarious - especially because many of them don’t seem that odd.
The pair have had quite the (unknowing) chat online.
They’ve talked about food
They’ve laughed
Made plans
Shared facts about themselves
Travel tips
And sent the classic ‘oops sorry I missed this’
You’ll never read Trump’s tweets in the same way again.