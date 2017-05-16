During its 12 year exploration of Saturn, NASA’s Cassini probe has returned some spectacular photography. Among the most striking photos are those of the planet’s polar vortex, a persistent hurricane at its north pole.

Now Sophia Nasr, an astro-particle physicist at UC Irvine, has created the first true colour images of the formation. Its cerulean centre comes from a scattering of sunlight, the same process that makes Earth’s sky blue.