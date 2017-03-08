All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    08/03/2017 11:19 GMT

    Scarlett Johansson 'Files For Divorce' From Husband Romain Dauriac

    It's all over for another celeb couple.

    Scarlett Johansson has reportedly filed for divorce from her husband, Romain Dauriac.

    The two split in the summer of 2016, as was announced in January, and reports have now claimed that Scarlett has officially started the proceedings to dissolve their marriage.

    She and the French advertising agency owner tied the knot in October 2014, having first got together two years earlier, and have a two-year-old daughter.

    Pascal Le Segretain via Getty Images
    Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac

    Romain’s lawyer told the New York Daily News on Tuesday (7 March) that he had been served with divorce papers.

    HuffPost UK has reached out to a representative for Scarlett Johansson for clarification.

    Rindoff Petroff/Hekimian via Getty Images
    Scarlett and Romain at the Cesar Film Awards in 2014

    Last month, the ‘Under The Skin’ star made headlines with her comments about her relationship in an interview with Playboy magazine.

    She claimed at the time: I think marriage initially involves a lot of people who have nothing to do with your relationship, because it’s a legally binding contract, and that has a weight to it.

    “Being married is different than not being married, and anybody who tells you that it’s the same is lying. It changes things. I have friends who were together for 10 years and then decided to get married, and I’ll ask them on their wedding day or right after if it’s different, and it always is. It is.

    “It’s a beautiful responsibility, but it’s a responsibility.”

    In the same interview, she discussed the idea of monogamy, claiming it was “a lot of work” and she “didn’t think it was natural”.

    Scarlett was previously married to fellow actor Ryan Reynolds for three years.

    Conversations