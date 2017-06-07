Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she’s set to write her first autobiography - and has come up with the best name for it.

The 26-year-old, who shot to fame on Channel 4’s ‘Gogglebox’, has called her first memoir ‘Sofa, So Good’.

Genius.

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Scarlett Moffatt

Scarlett announced the book’s release in a video she shared with fans on Instagram.

She said: “Hi. I hope yous have all had a good day. I am here to share some secret news with all of you lovely lot that are kind enough to follow me on Instagram.

She continued: “Because if I don’t tell someone soon, I am going to burst with excitement.

“I have just been overwhelmed with how supportive and lovely everyone has been.

“I would love to come round to every single one of your houses, sit on the couch, get in our comfies, order a chicken kebab and just have a right laugh and have a chinwag.”

Revealing her book deal, she continued: “I’m not Santa Clause. I can’t get round to you all. So I have been, tap tapping away and I am proud to announce that my first ever autobiography is out.

“It’s going to be as if I’m sat on the couch with yous, right there, chatting to yous through the pages of my books. And I can’t wait.”

A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

“Me Life Story, Sofa, So Good!’ is set for release in October.

Earlier this year, Scarlett admitted she may have been a bit harsh during her time on ‘Gogglebox’.

The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champ has said she now realises what it really takes to be a TV presenter, having launched a career as one on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images

She explained: “Obviously it’s so much easier commenting on how other people are on TV. I’ve learnt a lot since then.

“It’s so weird because I watched an old ‘Gogglebox’ back the other day and it doesn’t even feel like that’s me when I watch it back. I was like ‘why are you saying that?’ because now that I’m on TV I realise just how difficult it is.

“When you just watch it you don’t realise all the hours and work that goes into it. Even when I watched the jungle back, I’d think ‘it can’t be that bad’ and now I’ve done it I realise how difficult it can be.”

