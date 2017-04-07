Scarlett Moffatt Reveals Why She Now Thinks Her 'Gogglebox' Critiques Were Too Harsh

In her former role as one of the ‘Gogglebox’ gang, Scarlett Moffatt used to dish out some pretty cutting comments about TV’s most famous faces, but she has now admitted she may have been a bit harsh. The ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champ has said she now realises what it really takes to be a TV presenter, having launched a career as one on ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’.

ITV Scarlett Moffatt has launched a presenting career

Speaking ahead of the series’ grand finale in Walt Disney World in Florida, Scarlett said: “Obviously it’s so much easier commenting on how other people are on TV. I’ve learnt a lot since then. “It’s so weird because I watched an old ‘Gogglebox’ back the other day and it doesn’t even feel like that’s me when I watch it back. I was like ‘why are you saying that?’ because now that I’m on TV I realise just how difficult it is. “When you just watch it you don’t realise all the hours and work that goes into it. Even when I watched the jungle back, I’d think ‘it can’t be that bad’ and now I’ve done it I realise how difficult it can be.”

ITV Ant and Dec are heading to Disney for the 'Saturday Night Takeaway' finale

Scarlett also revealed how Ant and Dec have helped her perfect her craft since asking her to join the ‘Takeaway’ team. “I would say that we’re pals! They’re really helpful,” she said. “They help me in every aspect, whether it’s just friendly banter or with work. With this they’ve helped me a lot with the technical aspect.” Scarlett also has a handful of other TV projects coming up in the next few months, fronting a reboot of dating show ‘Streetmate’, as well as hosting a Channel 4 pilot with Alan Carr. The star recently admitted she was disappointed to see the rest of her family axed from ‘Gogglebox’, following her decision to leave to pursue a presenting career. ‘Ant And Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway’ airs on Saturday (8 April) at 7pm on ITV.