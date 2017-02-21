Scarlett Moffatt Admits She’s ‘Gutted’ Her Family Have Been Axed From ‘Gogglebox’

Scarlett Moffatt has spoken out about being axed from ‘Gogglebox’ along with the rest of her family, admitting she’s “gutted” by the decision. The 26-year-old took to Twitter on Monday evening to confirm she won’t be returning to the show - and neither will her mum Betty, dad Mark or little sister Ava.

Channel 4 Scarlett and her mum Betty and dad Mark became 'Gogglebox' favourites.

She tweeted: “We are gutted to, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it but we will still be watching. [sic].”

.@DanixRx we are gutted to, thought my Mam and dad (and little Ava) would still be able to do it 😢 but we will still be watching #gogglebox https://t.co/z2Q2anBiyN — Scarlett Moffatt (@ScarlettMoffatt) February 20, 2017

Since first appearing on the Channel 4 show, Scarlett’s career has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her winning last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’. But show bosses decided that now Scarlett is a celebrity in her own right, there is no room for her - or her family - on the ‘Gogglebox’ sofa. A spokesperson for the Channel 4 show, which returns next week, confirmed the news, saying: “The Moffatt family will not be appearing in this series.”

Anthony Harvey via Getty Images Scarlett is set to appear on the new series of 'Saturday Night Takeaway' alongside Ant & Dec.

We are going to miss doing #gogglebox so so much 😭 but can't wait to watch the new series (good luck my fellow goggleboxers you will smash it love the Moffatts) 💕 A post shared by Scarlett Moffatt (@scarlett_moffatt) on Feb 20, 2017 at 9:11am PST

Scarlett’s career has skyrocketed since being crowned Queen of the Jungle, as the job offers came flooding in. In January she hosted the backstage coverage of the NTAs, she’s released a fitness DVD and is set to front a reboot of ‘Streetmate’, which launched Davina McCall. She also recently signed a big money deal with Channel 4, which, as well as ‘Streetmate’, will see her filming a pilot TV show with Alan Carr. ITV have also signed her up to join fellow Geordies Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which returns to our screens this weekend.