Scarlett Moffatt’s family have been dropped from the new series of ‘Gogglebox’, it has been confirmed. Since first appearing on the Channel 4 show, Scarlett’s career has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her winning last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.

Channel 4

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Scarlett's mum Betty, dad Mark Moffatt and ex-boyfriend Luke Codden all attended last month's National Television Awards with her.

Betty and Mark did not appear on the last series of the show as they spent their time in Australia, supporting Scarlett on ‘I’m A Celebrity’. Scarlett’s parents are not the only casualties of her busy schedule. Earlier this month she split from her boyfriend of one year, Luke Codden. The pair had reportedly struggled to make time for each other in recent months as Scarlett’s career skyrocketed and the job offers flooded in. In January she hosted the backstage coverage of the NTAs, she’s released a fitness DVD and is set to front a reboot of ‘Streetmate’, which launched Davina McCall. She also recently signed a big money deal with Channel 4, which, as well as ‘Streetmate’, will see her filming a pilot TV show with Alan Carr. ITV have also signed her up to join fellow Geordies Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which returns to our screens later this year.