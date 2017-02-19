Scarlett Moffatt’s family have been dropped from the new series of ‘Gogglebox’, it has been confirmed.
Since first appearing on the Channel 4 show, Scarlett’s career has gone from strength to strength, culminating in her winning last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’.
Now show bosses have decided that without Scarlett, there’s no room for her mum and dad, Betty and Mark, on the ‘Gogglebox’ sofa.
A spokesperson for the Channel 4 show, which returns next week, confirmed the news, saying: “The Moffatt family will not be appearing in this series.”
A source added to the Sunday People that it was Scarlett’s newfound fame that ended the family’s run on the show.
They said: “The whole premise of Gogglebox is normal people commenting on the TV.
“Scarlett is now a celebrity in her own right so it made sense she wouldn’t continue.
“She and her parents came as a package. It wouldn’t work so well without all three of them.”
Betty and Mark did not appear on the last series of the show as they spent their time in Australia, supporting Scarlett on ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
Scarlett’s parents are not the only casualties of her busy schedule. Earlier this month she split from her boyfriend of one year, Luke Codden.
The pair had reportedly struggled to make time for each other in recent months as Scarlett’s career skyrocketed and the job offers flooded in.
In January she hosted the backstage coverage of the NTAs, she’s released a fitness DVD and is set to front a reboot of ‘Streetmate’, which launched Davina McCall.
She also recently signed a big money deal with Channel 4, which, as well as ‘Streetmate’, will see her filming a pilot TV show with Alan Carr.
ITV have also signed her up to join fellow Geordies Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which returns to our screens later this year.