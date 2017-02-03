Scarlett Moffatt has reportedly split from her boyfriend Luke Codden.
The ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ champ had been with Luke for a year, but the pair had reportedly struggled to make time for each other in recent months.
Since being crowned Queen of the Jungle, Scarlett’s career has skyrocketed, which has meant she’s rarely at home in the Camden flat the couple recently moved into.
But despite going their separate ways, the pair are said to still be on good terms with each other.
A source told The Sun: “Scarlett is sad about her break up with Luke but she really hopes they can remain friends.
“It’s a positive thing that Scarlett’s schedule is so busy at the moment as it will take her mind off the split.”
The 26-year-old, who first found fame on ‘Gogglebox’, has been inundated with job offers in recent months.
Last month she hosted the backstage coverage of the NTAs, released a fitness DVD and is set to front a reboot of ‘Streetmate’, which launched Davina McCall.
The source added: “At the moment she needs to concentrate on her career. After all, she’s got plenty of time to settle down in the future.”
Scarlett recently signed a big money deal with Channel 4, which, as well as ‘Streetmate’, will see her filming a pilot TV show with Alan Carr.
ITV have also signed her up to join fellow Geordies Ant and Dec on ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’, which returns to our screens later this year.