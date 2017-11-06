Listen, at HuffPost UK we love a high-brow laugh as much as anyone. Witty political commentary? We’re here for it. News-related banter? We’re all over it. Borderline-surrealist comedy that works on multiple levels and only gets funnier the more you deconstruct it over a prolonged period? We’re fans.
But also, sometimes we can’t help but lose it when someone famous wears some rude-looking garb on morning telly.
The celeb who had us giggling like a four-year-old into our breakfast over the weekend? Reigning ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champion Scarlett Moffatt.
Scarlett was appearing on ‘Sunday Brunch’ (5 November) when some viewers pointed out that the dress she’d chosen looked a little on the inappropriate side on screen…
And before long, the tweets started to pour in...
Thankfully, Scarlett saw the funny side of the matter, and even took the opportunity to use the extra publicity to flog her new book (the brilliantly-titled ‘Sofa, So Good’).
She joked: “When your dress trends on Twitter. Tell you what else is the tits, my new book…”
A year on from her jungle victory, Scarlett is currently gearing up to return Down Under later this month.
However, this time around it’s under much better circumstances, as she’s bagged a presenting role on spin-off show, ‘Extra Camp’, following the departures of Vicky Pattison and Stacey Solomon.
Scarlett will be joined on the ITV2 show by Joe Swash, who returns to present once again, and fellow newcomer comedian Joel Dommett, who finished in second place in last year’s ‘I’m A Celebrity’.
The new series of ‘I’m A Celeb’ kicks off on Sunday 19 November, with rumoured contestants including rugby star Ben Cohen and ‘Coronation Street’ actress Jennie McAlpine.