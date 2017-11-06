Listen, at HuffPost UK we love a high-brow laugh as much as anyone. Witty political commentary? We’re here for it. News-related banter? We’re all over it. Borderline-surrealist comedy that works on multiple levels and only gets funnier the more you deconstruct it over a prolonged period? We’re fans.

But also, sometimes we can’t help but lose it when someone famous wears some rude-looking garb on morning telly.

The celeb who had us giggling like a four-year-old into our breakfast over the weekend? Reigning ‘I’m A Celebrity’ champion Scarlett Moffatt.

Scarlett was appearing on ‘Sunday Brunch’ (5 November) when some viewers pointed out that the dress she’d chosen looked a little on the inappropriate side on screen…