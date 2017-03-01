Scientists Have Created The Most Accurate Ever View Of A Dinosaur

Scientists have created the best ever outline of a dinosaur and it could shed light on how grounded animals first started to fly.

Researchers from the US and China used lasers to study traces of soft tissue once attached to the dinosaur’s fossilised bones.

They revealed the dino had “drumstick-shaped legs, a slender tail and an arm that looks just like a modern bird wing,” Michael Pittman, co-author of a study in Nature which documents the discovery, told AFP.