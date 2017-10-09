Scientists have discovered the first compound that directly makes cancer cells “self destruct” while leaving healthy cells completely alone. This novel treatment was used to attack acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells but the researchers believe it could have profound implications for other cancers too. The compound, discovered by scientists from Albert Einstein College of Medicine, activates apoptosis - an important process in the human body that rids the body of unwanted or malfunctioning cells.

Albert Einstein College of Medicine This image depicts the structure of the BAX protein (purple). The activator compound BTSA1 (orange) has bound to the active site of BAX (green), changing the shape of the BAX molecule at several points (shown in yellow, magenta and cyan). BAX, once in its final activated form, can home in on mitochondria and puncture their outer membranes, triggering apoptosis (cell death).

While some chemotherapy treatments have been found to indirectly cause apoptosis, this new treatment would use it as the main weapon against cancerous cells. Apoptosis occurs when BAX - the “executioner protein” in cells - is activated by pro-apoptotic proteins. It then targets the parts of the cell that create energy and destroys them. Sadly, cancer cells are very good at fighting this and are able to suppress BAX by producing anti-apoptotic proteins. However, this is where the new compound comes into play. “Our novel compound revives suppressed BAX molecules in cancer cells by binding with high affinity to BAX’s activation site,” says senior author Dr. Gavathiotis. “BAX can then swing into action, killing cancer cells while leaving healthy cells unscathed.” To hunt down the right compound that can boost the ability of BAX, Dr Gavathiotis and his team used computers to screen over a million different compounds that showed potential.