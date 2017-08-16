Scientists Have Taught A Plant How To Be A Polio Vaccine

Household plants could hold the answer to eradicating a disease that has been paralysing people worldwide since the 1800’s.

Scientists in Norfolk have developed a polio vaccine in a breakthrough trial that not only has the potential to transform how pharmaceutical companies make vaccines, but is “paving the way” in wiping it off the face of the earth.

Although there hasn’t been a case of polio in the UK since the mid nineties, the infection is still found in other parts of the world and could risk being brought back to Britain.