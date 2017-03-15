The full list of Scotland’s most popular baby names in 2016 has been released, and it has highlighted some of the biggest risers.
The National Records of Scotland revealed in December 2016 that Jack and Olivia were the top names for boys and girls, and on 14 March they released the full list of baby names.
High-rising names for boys included Arlo, which jumped 100 places to 94th and Arthur, which jumped 65 places to 86th.
Lillie jumped 70 places to 90th in the girls’ list and Florence rose 52 places.
The complete list also showed other names for boys that were increasing in popularity included Finn, Jude, Hamish and Carter; and for girls: Phoebe, Zara, Violet and Emilia.
Some of the unique names that were given to only given to one baby born in 2016 were Diamond, Nero, Rocky and Gypsy.
See the top 10 names in the lists below and have a look at the complete list of baby names here.
Top 10 boys’ names 2016
Jack
James
Oliver
Lewis
Noah
Logan
Harry
Alexander
Leo
Charlie
Top 10 girls’ names 2016
Olivia
Emily
Sophie
Isla
Ava
Amelia
Jessica
Ella
Lucy
Charlotte
