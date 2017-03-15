The full list of Scotland’s most popular baby names in 2016 has been released, and it has highlighted some of the biggest risers.

The National Records of Scotland revealed in December 2016 that Jack and Olivia were the top names for boys and girls, and on 14 March they released the full list of baby names.

High-rising names for boys included Arlo, which jumped 100 places to 94th and Arthur, which jumped 65 places to 86th.

Lillie jumped 70 places to 90th in the girls’ list and Florence rose 52 places.