A Welsh rugby player has been injured while trying to pet a lion.
Wales and Ospreys hooker Scott Baldwin was caught on camera sticking his hand through the fence of the lion enclosure at Weltevrede Game Lodge on the outskirts of Bloemfontein, South Africa.
Baldwin tried to scratch one of the big cats’ heads as if it was a cat.
He then quickly learned his lesson when then creature snapped at him.
Baldwin required a “couple of stitches” for the wound but was forced to miss his teams Pro14 match against the rather aptly-named Cheetahs.
He went on to apologise to fans for his actions on Twitter...
Ospreys boss Steve Tandy said Baldwin was both “pretty stupid” and “pretty lucky”.
According to the BBC, he said: “I don’t know what sort of wildlife show Scott has been watching where you can pat a lion on the head as if it’s a kitten.
“It’s probably one of the silliest things I’ve even been involved in, but thankfully he is OK and hopefully he will be back up and running in the next couple of weeks.”
Baldwin is due to fly home with the rest of the team as planned.
Ospreys lost 44-25 to the Cheetahs in the fixture.