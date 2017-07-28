It’s safe to say it’s not been a great few days for Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon.

In an explosive interview with the New Yorker, Anthony Scaramucci - the new White House communications director - launched a scathing attack on the former film producer.

“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told the magazine.

“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”

As one reporter put it: