It’s safe to say it’s not been a great few days for Donald Trump’s chief strategist Steve Bannon.
In an explosive interview with the New Yorker, Anthony Scaramucci - the new White House communications director - launched a scathing attack on the former film producer.
“I’m not Steve Bannon, I’m not trying to suck my own cock,” Scaramucci told the magazine.
“I’m not trying to build my own brand off the fucking strength of the President. I’m here to serve the country.”
As one reporter put it:
But spare a thought for the unlucky Scottish man with the same name who gets messages from angry voters every day on social media.
When Scot Steve Bannon bagged the Twitter handle @SteveBannon back in 2010, he had no idea what he was letting himself in for.
Since Trump was inaugurated in January, he has faced a barrage of messages on a regular basis - despite insisting in his bio and banner that he has “nothing to do with US politics or running the White House etc”.
And, thanks to Scaramucci’s rather blue comments, his Twitter notifications are racking up once more.
Luckily, Scottish Bannon is a pretty good sport about the whole thing:
Even when the comments get rather personal...
He’s even been joking with Gary Lineker about his unfortunate situation:
It’s not the first time a Twitter user’s handle has attracted unwanted attention though.
Every Christmas, when department store John Lewis release their much-anticipated annual TV ad, American computer science teacher John Lewis - who is still hanging on to his @johnlewis handle - is flooded with messages.
Twitter users have even started to suggest Lewis could offer Bannon some help on how to handle the social media fame:
Lets hope John can lend a hand.
PS. For anyone who is looking for Trump’s chief strategist, that Steve Bannon tweets from @StephenBannon.