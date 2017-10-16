Some of the biggest names in comedy have paid tribute to Sean Hughes, following his death at the age of 51.

News of his untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the comedy circuit on Monday (16 October), after his management confirmed he had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.

PA Wire/PA Images Sean Hughes (1965-2017)

Comics including Sarah Millican, Julian Clary, Jack Dee, Al Murray and Leigh Francis all took to Twitter to pay their respects, with many sharing memories of working with him.

Sean Hughes was one of the best comics of our generation, and someone I spent formative days with. I can't really believe he's dead at 51. — David Baddiel (@Baddiel) October 16, 2017

So sad to hear of Sean Hughes death. He was the first comic I ever saw live. A very funny man. Awful news. — Sarah Millican (@SarahMillican75) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. A brilliant comic and a lovely bloke. RIP. — JasonManford (@JasonManford) October 16, 2017

RIP Sean Hughes. A charming man indeed. — Julian Clary (@JulianClary) October 16, 2017

Terribly sad news about Sean Hughes. — Al Murray (@almurray) October 16, 2017

Ah, that is very sad news. That's no age. One of the Irish comedy trailblazers in the UK. https://t.co/N8XTny8CCM — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) October 16, 2017

Very sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Started on the circuit with him back in the day. RIP. — Jack Dee (@TheRealJackDee) October 16, 2017

Oh god, Sean Hughes died, how very sad — Jenny Eclair (@jennyeclair) October 16, 2017

Deeply saddened to hear Sean Hughes died this morning aged 51. Very talented comic, loved & respected. Will miss u dearly my friend — Omid Djalili (@omid9) October 16, 2017

Sean Hughes. What a punch in the soul that is. — Richard K Herring (@Herring1967) October 16, 2017

So sad. RIP Sean Hughes - a wonderfully silly, anarchic & hilarious comic. I always enjoyed the mad tangents our conversations would take. — Aisling Bea (@WeeMissBea) October 16, 2017

Just awful news about Sean Hughes.he was very nice to me when I was starting out in comedy.a sad loss. — Ross Noble (@realrossnoble) October 16, 2017

Sad news about Sean Hughes — Leigh Francis (@LeighFrancis) October 16, 2017

We weren't besties but I had a few long lunches & meandering phone chats with Sean Hughes. He was soft, warm company. I'll miss him. — Joe Lycett (@joelycett) October 16, 2017

Other stars from the world of entertainment, including ‘X Factor’ host Dermot O’Leary and ‘Trainspotting’ author Irvine Welsh, also paid tribute.

So sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Genuinely lovely, clever man. Great company and a brilliant beautiful mind. X — Dermot O'Leary (@radioleary) October 16, 2017

Sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Was lucky to enjoy his company on a few occasions over the years. A witty, gracious, kind and gentle soul. — Irvine Welsh (@IrvineWelsh) October 16, 2017

So so sad to hear about Sean Hughes. Worked with him many times and he was so incredibly funny. — Gail Porter (@Gailporter) October 16, 2017

Sean began his comedy career in the 1980s, making regular appearances at The Comedy Store, before going on to become one of the youngest ever winners of the Perrier Comedy Award in 1990 thanks to his one man show, ‘A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes’.

In addition to his work as a stand-up performer, Sean was best known as one of the original team captains on music quiz show ‘Never Mind The Buzzocks’, as well as the sitcom ‘Sean’s Show’, which he created, co-wrote and starred in.

His death comes just over a week after he told his followers he was in hospital, in a tweet posted on 8 October.

In hospital — Sean Hughes (@mr_seanhughes) October 8, 2017

He is survived by his two brothers, Alan and Martin.

RIP: Stars We've Lost In 2017