Some of the biggest names in comedy have paid tribute to Sean Hughes, following his death at the age of 51.
News of his untimely death sent shockwaves throughout the comedy circuit on Monday (16 October), after his management confirmed he had passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest.
Comics including Sarah Millican, Julian Clary, Jack Dee, Al Murray and Leigh Francis all took to Twitter to pay their respects, with many sharing memories of working with him.
Other stars from the world of entertainment, including ‘X Factor’ host Dermot O’Leary and ‘Trainspotting’ author Irvine Welsh, also paid tribute.
Sean began his comedy career in the 1980s, making regular appearances at The Comedy Store, before going on to become one of the youngest ever winners of the Perrier Comedy Award in 1990 thanks to his one man show, ‘A One Night Stand With Sean Hughes’.
In addition to his work as a stand-up performer, Sean was best known as one of the original team captains on music quiz show ‘Never Mind The Buzzocks’, as well as the sitcom ‘Sean’s Show’, which he created, co-wrote and starred in.
His death comes just over a week after he told his followers he was in hospital, in a tweet posted on 8 October.
He is survived by his two brothers, Alan and Martin.