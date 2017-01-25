Internet Helps Woman Find 'Equality Bae' Who Stole Her Heart At The Women's March

Among the crowds at the Women’s March on London, Sophie Stummvoll locked eyes on a gloriously feminist man.
It’s estimated around 100,000 people attended the demonstration on Saturday, so she was doubtful she’d ever see the man she’d dubbed ‘Equality Bae’ again.
But when she posted a photo of her crush on Facebook, the good people of the internet helped track him down.
Using the hashtag #FindEqualityBae, men and women spread the word until the mystery man was identified as Morgan Edward Davies.
Stummvoll posted a photo of Davies to the Facebook event for the march, along with the caption: “So I was too shy to say anything to you during the march, but to the lovely and tall gentleman leading the chant for equality and graciously holding up ‘fuck the patriarchy’, I have a bit of a crush on you and should you ever be interested in discussing any of the above matters with me (pictured bottom left) my inbox is open.”
It wasn’t long before her post received more than 1.7K likes and one of Davies’ friends tagged him in the post.
Stummvoll wasted no time in making a move and asked Davies if he’d like to meet up for a drink.
Much to her delight, he said yes and shared an image of their exchange on Facebook for those following the blossoming romance.
Davies also used his new-found fame to champion women and shared a video of himself leading a chant during the march.
What a guy.