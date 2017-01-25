Internet Helps Woman Find 'Equality Bae' Who Stole Her Heart At The Women's March

Among the crowds at the Women’s March on London, Sophie Stummvoll locked eyes on a gloriously feminist man.

It’s estimated around 100,000 people attended the demonstration on Saturday, so she was doubtful she’d ever see the man she’d dubbed ‘Equality Bae’ again.

But when she posted a photo of her crush on Facebook, the good people of the internet helped track him down.

Using the hashtag #FindEqualityBae, men and women spread the word until the mystery man was identified as Morgan Edward Davies.