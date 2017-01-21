Thousands of people gathered in central London on Saturday for the capital’s Women’s March.
Millions are expected to attend marches across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The Huffington Post UK broadcast live from the heart of the march, below.
We’ve compiled a list of some of the best signs and placards from the protests across the world.
And pictures from central London show the vast size and scale of the event.
