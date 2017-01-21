Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP A woman screams during a protest in solidarity with the Women's March movement in Brussels on Friday

Millions of people are expected to attend marches across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency. The biggest event, in the US capitol Washington D.C, is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the day - and may even better the attendance of Trump’s own inauguration on Friday.

AFP via Getty Images Women protestors march in a rally against President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia on Saturday

Meanwhile in central London, a big protest march is planned with staging and facilities erected close to the American embassy. Yet for many of those attending events across the world, Saturday has seen an early start. And activists have already posted examples of their signs and placards on social media. And one is the *perfect* response to those who dismiss protestors as ‘snowflakes’.

There are many more persuasive creations.

Good one pic.twitter.com/ukwCTwqo0P — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) January 21, 2017

Green Park tube jammed to capacity with Trump protestors pic.twitter.com/rQvY9OY2Br — lisa o'carroll (@lisaocarroll) January 21, 2017

It's 4am, and my sign is done! Thanks Dr. Ellie Sattler, for showing me that I, too, could be a kickass scientist! #WhyIMarch #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/MzQYO7hLqq — Christine Y. Chen 🌎 (@earth2christine) January 21, 2017

Not a professional sign maker, but I'm ready for tomorrow #womensmarch A photo posted by Brie (@lyraadriana) on Jan 21, 2017 at 1:14am PST

Mommas sign for the #WomensMarch, a short quote from a Michelle Obama speech 😍 #WhyIMarch pic.twitter.com/3PFOv11Yxd — Edie (@ediemetcalfe) January 21, 2017

Solidarity from Berlin to all people who are going to fight Trump the next years! #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/3AxHaUq7qa — Thees (@theresakalmer) January 21, 2017

