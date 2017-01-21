Millions of people are expected to attend marches across the world to support womens’ rights - in a show of force on the first full day of Donald Trump’s presidency.
The biggest event, in the US capitol Washington D.C, is expected to draw one of the largest crowds of the day - and may even better the attendance of Trump’s own inauguration on Friday.
Meanwhile in central London, a big protest march is planned with staging and facilities erected close to the American embassy.
Yet for many of those attending events across the world, Saturday has seen an early start. And activists have already posted examples of their signs and placards on social media.
And one is the *perfect* response to those who dismiss protestors as ‘snowflakes’.
There are many more persuasive creations.
Swipe to view slideshow below.
The London event, which commences at 12pm at Grosvenor Square W1, has 25,000 people taking part, according to the Facebook event, and a further 31,000 have expressed an interest in attending.
An estimated 200,000 people are expected to attend the main Washington Women’s March and a further 700,000 (and counting) are demonstrating around the world.
The day of marches across the globe aims to cast light on gender inequality after a presidential campaign marked by controversy.
Sophie Walker, chair of the UK Women’s Equality Party told The Huffington Post UK this week that Trump’s presidency was a “turning point” for activists.
“The one good thing there is in Donald Trump is that he’s very, very clear about what he stands for and we are past the point now of having to argue whether misogyny is real or sexism is real or discrimination against women is actually happening,” she said. “Thank you to Donald Trump, we can see that this is a very real threat.”