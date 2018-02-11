Rescuers have resumed their search for a walker missing in the Scottish Highlands after recovering his brother’s body on Saturday.

A search was launched for Alan Gibson, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, after they failed to return from a walk in Strathcarron, Wester Ross on Thursday.

Alan’s body was found by mountain rescue teams searching in the area of Achnashellach on Saturday, the Press Association reported.

Torridon and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Teams, a Coastguard rescue helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association were involved in searching the area on Saturday.