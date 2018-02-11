All Sections
    • NEWS
    11/02/2018 11:56 GMT

    Search For Missing Walker Neil Gibson Continues After Brother's Body Found

    The pair went missing on Thursday.

    Police Scotland
    Rescuers in the Scottish Highlands are searching for missing walker Neil Gibson

    Rescuers have resumed their search for a walker missing in the Scottish Highlands after recovering his brother’s body on Saturday. 

    A search was launched for Alan Gibson, 56, and Neil Gibson, 63, after they failed to return from a walk in Strathcarron, Wester Ross on Thursday.

    Alan’s body was found by mountain rescue teams searching in the area of Achnashellach on Saturday, the Press Association reported

    Torridon and Dundonnell Mountain Rescue Teams, a Coastguard rescue helicopter and the Search and Rescue Dog Association were involved in searching the area on Saturday.

    Police Scotland
    Alan Gibson's body was discovered on Saturday 

    Rescuers returned to the area on Sunday as they continued their search for Neil.

    The brothers were reported missing on Thursday evening when they failed to return from the walk, having set out at 7.45am that morning.

    It is understood the pair, who had a black Pointer dog called Archie with them, had been planning to walk in the Achnashellach area.

    Anyone with information is asked to call police quoting reference 4089 of February 8.

    Conversations