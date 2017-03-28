Finding lunch is about to get a whole lot easier for vegans and vegetarians.

Following the success of its first meat-free shop in Soho, Pret a Manger is set to open a second Veggie Pret - this time in Shoreditch.

Customers can look forward to trying 20 new recipes on the menu, with a whole host of vegan options available.

Stars of the show will include a vegan macaroni cheese – which has taken the team the best part of a year to perfect – and a vegan chocolate brownie.