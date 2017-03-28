All Sections
    28/03/2017 14:34 BST | Updated 04/04/2017 11:07 BST

    Pret A Manger Opens Second Veggie Shop (With Some Glorious Vegan Treats On The Menu)

    Finding lunch is about to get a whole lot easier for vegans and vegetarians.

    Following the success of its first meat-free shop in Soho, Pret a Manger is set to open a second Veggie Pret - this time in Shoreditch.

    Customers can look forward to trying 20 new recipes on the menu, with a whole host of vegan options available.

    Stars of the show will include a vegan macaroni cheese – which has taken the team the best part of a year to perfect – and a vegan chocolate brownie. 

    Pret
    Shoreditch's Veggie Pret

    Soho’s Veggie Pret was originally opened as a temporary pop-up, but when it proved to be hugely popular with Londoners it became a permanent fixture.

    The Shoreditch Pret, on Great Eastern Street, was chosen to be transformed into a Veggie Pret due to the “high levels of vegetarian sales in the area”. 

    With more than half a million Brits now following a vegan lifestyle, we think it’s going to be a hit.

    Pret
    Pret's new vegan chocolate brownie.

    Commenting on the announcement, Dominika Piasecka, a spokesperson for The Vegan Society, told The Huffington Post UK: “We are very pleased that Pret are recognising the increasing demand for vegan food by opening a second Veggie Pret shop, this time permanently.

    “As more customers learn about the ethical, environmental and health benefits of the vegan lifestyle, many businesses have been reacting positively by introducing vegan choices. 

    “Offering vegan options in restaurants makes clear commercial sense – businesses are opening potential market up to not only half a million vegans in the UK, but also to a million more vegetarians, the huge number of meat and dairy reducers, the lactose intolerant, and others who simply enjoy vegan food from time to time.”

    Shoreditch Veggie Pret will open at 12pm on 4 April.  

