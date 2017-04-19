Update: Serena Williams’ agent confirmed to HuffPost UK: “I’m happy to confirm Serena is expecting a baby this fall.”

Serena Williams is reportedly expecting her first child.

The 35-year-old shared a selfie of herself in a yellow swimsuit on Snapchat with the caption “20 weeks” on Wednesday 19 April.

Although the athlete didn’t say she was pregnant explicitly, we think the photo itself says it all.

Williams is engaged to Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian.

Snapchat/SerenaUnmatched

Fans immediately took to Twitter to congratulate the tennis star on her pregnancy.

Serena Williams being pregnant probably the best news other female tennis players heard in the last decade — ⚯͛Charlie Murphy△⃒⃘ (@DrDreddyMurphy) April 19, 2017

Congrats @serenawilliams on the huge Baby news — Brad Gilbert (@bgtennisnation) April 19, 2017

I get to exist in an era when Beyonce & Serena Williams are pregnant at the same time. Goddess is so good. pic.twitter.com/gIqSk6oWWq — Misandrist Plague (@SoualiganAmazon) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams is pregnant!! ❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

Serena Williams really won the Australian Open whilst pregnant.... I just. The domination is unreal, don't even @ me. Greatest to EVER do it — Shehnaz Khan (@shehnazkhan) April 19, 2017

Congrats to the couple!