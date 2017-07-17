Sex can be painful or uncomfortable for all manner of reasons. It might be you got the angle wrong. It might be you’ve recently given birth or had an infection. Or it might be as a result of a lifelong condition or disability. “For those of us who are disabled, that pain might be more frequent and difficult to control,” Jennie Williams from Enhance The UK tells HuffPost UK. “But there is good news: sex is for everyone, and that’s most certainly a fact.” A recent report from relationships charity Relate found disabled people and those living with long-term health conditions were more likely to be dissatisfied with their sex lives. This is particularly concerning when studies have linked low sexual satisfaction to lower psychological wellbeing. To tackle the problem head on, experts have revealed their top tips and workarounds for boosting sexual satisfaction in the bedroom.

vitranc via Getty Images

Communicate It might sound obvious but communication is key when it comes to sex - especially if you’re experiencing pain or discomfort. “Communication is something many of us find the most difficult,” explains Williams. “It sometimes seems simpler to grin and bear it, especially if a partner is new and exciting and perhaps not fully aware of the impairment. But please don’t do this - speak up and suggest other ways of pleasuring each other.” Consent is also incredibly important and if you don’t quite feel comfortable doing something sexual with another person, then it’s crucial that you say so - don’t let them pressure you or feel like you have to. Think Beyond Penetration Any woman will tell you that penetrative sex isn’t the be-all and end-all - yet unfortunately society seems to put a lot of emphasis on it. Sex education in schools is all about penetration and avoiding pregnancy, not so much about pleasure. Meanwhile, it’s rare you see film scenes involving oral sex. Gillian Leno is a specialist sex and relationships educator working with people with a wide range of disabilities. She says the focus on penetration (and then orgasm) puts a lot of pressure on everyone involved. As such, her advice is to “look at focusing on intimacy and sensuality in the first instance and not the ‘end goal’ of achieving penetration or climax”. If penetrative sex is difficult, experts advise getting a little more hands-on. “You might not be able to get into the missionary position without hurting, but you might be great with your hands or mouth - remember to play to your strengths, whatever they may be,” says Williams. Massage And Play Never underestimate the importance of a good massage. If you’re looking for something a little more sensual than a neck or shoulder rub, an intergluteal massage might be the thing for you. Alix Fox, sex expert at Superdrug, explains: “Ask your partner to lay comfortably on their front, then slick up the ‘peach seam’ where their buttocks meet with plenty of lube, before stroking and massaging their butt cheeks and the delicate, highly sensitive tissue between them, which is loaded with nerve endings. “Experiment with varying angles, speeds, movements and pressure. There’s no need to penetrate the anal opening unless you both want to. In fact, I’d really love us all to move away from the limiting idea that sex has to involve inserting one thing into another in order to be good or to ‘count’.” As well as massaging your partner, you might want to consider stroking their pubic hair, she adds. “Lightly tugging, patting, stroking or even combing public hair can be a deeply sensual, relaxing and reverent exercise,” she suggests. Stay Well Lubricated Lubricant can be a very helpful sidekick to have lying around. “This slick liquid makes practically every saucy sensation feel better, no matter where you’re stroking,” says Fox, who recommends hybrid lubricants such as One Duo or warming lubes like Durex Play. “If your partner is female and vaginal penetration is off the cards but she doesn’t experience vulval pain, try slowly cupping and ‘holding’ her whole pubic area with the entirety of your hand, then sliding your lubed first and second fingers up and down her inner and outer lips and gently squeezing her clitoris between them. “Tapping motions, tracing tiny circles and ‘pulsing’ on the skin - pressing then releasing without lifting your finger away - can all feel amazing without you having to slide anything inside anywhere.” She adds that if you’re looking to engage in oral sex, drinking mint tea beforehand can work wonders for improving sensation - plus it’s a great natural lubricant for your tongue. “Sip a cuppa before you lick your lover. Mint tea works better than a builder’s brew, as it can give a very mild, refreshing, tingly feeling as well as heating up your mouth before you head south,” she says. “It’s useful to help deal with a dry tongue too or to subtly sip to take the taste of ejaculate or natural vaginal fluids away if that’s something you don’t like so much.”