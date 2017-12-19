Shake-up Of Sex Education In Schools Will Teach Children About LGBT Relationships

A shake-up of sex education in schools is on the cards for the first time in almost two decades.

Education Secretary Justine Greening is drafting a relationships and sex education (RSE) curriculum for young people growing up in a world that includes sexting and online pornography.

Its aim will be to make young people safe, well-adjusted and more aware of LGBT relationships.

Greening said: “It is unacceptable that relationships and sex education (RSE) guidance has not been updated for almost 20 years, especially given the online risks, such as sexting and cyber bullying, our children and young people face. Young people must have an education that teaches them the importance of healthy and stable relationships.

“This call for evidence is about giving teachers, parents and especially young people a chance to help shape that new approach and I’d urge them to take part.”

Greening today opens an eight-week consultation period, and wants the views of parents, teachers and pupils to help shape a new relationships and sex education (RSE) on what is age-appropriate.

But the National Education Union, which last week sounded the alarm on girls regularly facing sexual harassment at school, has warned new guidance would have little impact if the government did not invest more in teaching.

The Government says 91% of parents think children need lessons about the risks of strangers online and sexting, while 74% of 11-to-15-year-olds believe children would be safer if they had better sex education.

The current guidance, introduced in 2000, is being updated after MPs backed making relationships education compulsory in primary schools and relationships and sex education compulsory in secondary schools.

The current guidance also contains no mention of LGBT people.

As it stands, only pupils at council-run secondary schools are guaranteed RSE.

Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan said: “Age-appropriate lessons on relationships and sex education (RSE), combined with personal social and health education (PSHE) in all schools in England will help keep children safe and healthy.