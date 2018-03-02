You Can Teach Girls About Fertility All You Want, Women In Their 20s Still Won’t Be Able To Afford Children

In my schooldays, most sex education classes centred on how to put a condom on a banana. But now, a coalition of doctors, fertility experts and campaigners has proposed sex education should focus as much on conception as contraception. Their plan, in short, is to teach teenagers how to get pregnant.

According to the Fertility Education Initiative (FEI), young women are delaying motherhood due to misconceptions around IVF and fertility. The average age for a woman to have a child in the UK is now 30, while the number of women having children over the age of 35 continues to rise.

The researchers said young women do not realise they may not become pregnant the moment they start trying for a baby and the proposed classes will teach girls about the impact of ageing and lifestyle on fertility, to ensure they “can make informed decisions about their future”.

But as a woman in her twenties, I can tell you these lessons will not empower women, and I doubt they will bring the age of mothers in the UK down.

The reason I’ve not had a child yet is not because I don’t know it’s difficult at an older age. At 26-years-old, I can’t afford to become a mum, and neither can a lot of women my age.

We are the hapless souls dubbed “generation rent”, the people who have no chance in hell of buying a house without help from family. The latest statistics show 4.5 million households in England are privately rented, and 46% of tenants are between the ages of 25 to 34. In the majority of cases, you need a whacking great deposit - almost £1,000 - before you can even move into these properties. It’s hard to come by if you’ve just graduated with around £35,000-£40,000 of student debt and you’re slipping into your overdraft thanks to a stint of interning.