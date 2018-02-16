The shampoo, cleaning products and even perfumes we use could be creating as much harmful air pollution as the traffic outside, claims a new study. Traditionally, we’ve always believed that outside air pollution from cars, industry and public transport have been the main culprits regarding air pollution. Indeed the US Environmental Protection Agency estimates that a massive 75% of the fossil-based air pollution comes from fuel-related sources (cars) with only 25% coming from chemical products (cleaning products, cosmetics, paint, perfume).

MihailUlianikov via Getty Images

However the team of scientists from the University of Colorado and University of California Berkeley believe this is failing to account for a number of recent changes to the way we produce air pollution. “As transportation gets cleaner, those other sources become more and more important,” explains lead author Brian McDonald. “The stuff we use in our everyday lives can impact air pollution.” What they found was quite shocking. As car manufacturers have cleaned up the emissions coming from cars it became clear that the Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) were clearly coming from somewhere else.