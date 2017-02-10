The former best friend of Shannon Matthews has spoken to This Morning about the harrowing aftermath of the nine-year-old’s disappearance – and how she longs to see her again. Now 17, Callie Brown recalled the moment she and her school friends were told that nine-year-old Shannon had gone missing. BBC drama The Moorside, named after the estate in Dewsbury, West Yorkshire, where Shannon lived, is focussing on the friendship between Karen Matthews and Julie Bushby, who stood by the now-shamed woman throughout her trial. Speaking about the programme, Brown told This Morning: “We were in school and a policeman came in school assembly and said: ‘We’ve got some news…’

”We were all anxious and scared about what it was and [when he said] Shannon’s missing, we all burst into tears – literally everyone in the whole school was crying. We didn’t know what to do or how to feel… we just cried and cried and cried.” She added: “I remember everyone was scared and worried. And everyone was just doing their own little part in different ways.” Shannon was reported missing on the evening of 19 February 2008 after she failed to return from a school swimming trip.

West Yorkshire Police/PA Archive Shannon is now 18 and lives under a new identity

A month-long search ensued, culminating in the eventual discovery of the nine-year-old in the base of a divan bed at a house in Batley Carr, West Yorkshire. Shannon’s mother Karen Matthews and Michael Donovan, the uncle of her partner Craig Meehan, were found guilty of kidnapping and false imprisonment. Upon learning what had happened to Shannon, Callie said: “I was angry. I wanted to really punch Karen – how can your own mother do something so cruel to your own daughter? It’s not natural, it’s unreal, it’s disgusting really… It was horrible. We took her [Karen] into our own home and took her in as one of us, and for her to do something like that and for the truth to come out… it was just horrible.”

Owen Humphreys/PA Archive Karen Matthews was sentenced to eight years in prison