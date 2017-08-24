‘Celebrity Big Brother’ has thrown us more than a few curveballs in the past few weeks.

We’ve seen Dangerous Danan causing chaos, Trisha Paytas deciding to make an early exit and Sarah Harding accidentally igniting a girlband war.

Nothing, though, and we mean nothing could have prepared us for this.

In one of the most unexpected revelations of the past century (seriously), Shaun Williamson told housemates about the time he signed his name on the inside of a woman’s vagina.

Yeah. We’re not kidding.