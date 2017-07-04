‘Sherlock’ may never return to our screens, according to the show’s co-creator Mark Gatiss. The screenwriter made the admission during a UKTV podcast, admitting that the series is a “nightmare to schedule”. Speaking to the A Stab In The Dark podcast, Mark said co-ordinating the show around Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman’s hectic schedules was frustrating.

BBC

“It’s not lack of will – it’s a nightmare to schedule,” Gatiss said. “It was very, very hard to schedule the last series, because of Martin and Benedict’s availability. And Steve [Moffat, co-creator]’s and mine. “There is always that Fawlty Towers principle of, ‘Let’s just leave it,’” he continued. “We’ve had the keys to Baker Street for a while, but one of the wonderful things is that they’re always shared. They were shared while we were making it.”

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Mark Gatiss

Mark’s comments just days after his co-writer, Stephen Moffat, said he “assumed” another series was on the cards. During an interview on Chris Evans’ BBC Radio 2 breakfast show, he said: “We did [the last series] a year ago, just about, and I’ve been flat-out on Doctor Who ever since. “So I haven’t really thought about it. Mark [Gatiss] has been doing other stuff as well, so we haven’t sat down and had a proper talk about what we would do with another series. “I sort of assume we will. I sort of assume we’ll come back.” Sherlock and John Watson were last seen in ‘The Final Problem’ back in January.