Simone Biles had the most epic clap back after being asked why she didn’t smile on US TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’.

The Olympic gold medallist was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh criticism from the show’s judges after her performance on Monday, with Julianne Hough telling the gymnast: “I don’t know if the smile is authentic. I want to see rawness come out.”

It was unsurprising then that when she received positive feedback, she didn’t crack a grin.

When the show’s presenter asked why the remarks didn’t prompt her to smile, the Olympian fired back: “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”