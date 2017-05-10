Simone Biles had the most epic clap back after being asked why she didn’t smile on US TV show ‘Dancing With The Stars’.
The Olympic gold medallist was on the receiving end of some pretty harsh criticism from the show’s judges after her performance on Monday, with Julianne Hough telling the gymnast: “I don’t know if the smile is authentic. I want to see rawness come out.”
It was unsurprising then that when she received positive feedback, she didn’t crack a grin.
When the show’s presenter asked why the remarks didn’t prompt her to smile, the Olympian fired back: “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”
Biles, who won four gold medals and a bronze at the 2016 Olympics, later told ET Online that she nearly burst into tears because of the harsh criticism.
“I had tears in my eyes,” she said. “I almost ran to the bathroom at one point, but I pulled it together.”
She added: “I feel like I am trying, I am being honest, but if they don’t see that, I don’t know what more I can do.”
Biles has become something of a pro at brushing off unhelpful comments.
When the gymnast was body-shamed last December, she shut down haters with a simple tweet.
“You all can judge my body all you want, but at the end of the day it’s MY body,” she wrote. “I love it and I’m comfortable in my skin.”
One word: Queen.