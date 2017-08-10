All Sections
    10/08/2017 14:33 BST

    This Simple Trick Will Make Your iPhone's Speakers Sound Much Louder

    It was just hiding in plain sight.

    Apple’s iPhone 7 introduced a much-wanted feature to the iPhone: Stereo speakers.

    While it gave us both stereo audio and louder audio it turns out that there is a way to make your iPhone go even louder.

    It’s hidden inside the iPhone’s Settings menu and involves tweaking the Equaliser.

    So how do you do it? Well here’s some simple instructions on giving your iPhone a small but noticeable volume boost.

    1. Go to Settings and tap on the icon that says Music.

    HuffPost UK

    2. Next, tap on the icon that says EQ.

    HuffPost UK

    3. Scroll down and tap on the option Late Night.

    HuffPost UK

    That’s all you have to do! 

    Now interestingly what Late Night actually does will sound counterintuitive but once you actually tap on it you’ll immediately notice the difference.

    According to Apple Late Night compresses the Dynamic Range of the audio, bringing down loud sounds and increasing the volume of quieter sounds.

    The overall result however is that the audio gets an overall boost, making it perfect for listening in loud environments: Airports, Stadiums etc.

