This Simple Trick Will Make Your iPhone's Speakers Sound Much Louder

Apple’s iPhone 7 introduced a much-wanted feature to the iPhone: Stereo speakers.

While it gave us both stereo audio and louder audio it turns out that there is a way to make your iPhone go even louder.

It’s hidden inside the iPhone’s Settings menu and involves tweaking the Equaliser.

So how do you do it? Well here’s some simple instructions on giving your iPhone a small but noticeable volume boost.

1. Go to Settings and tap on the icon that says Music.